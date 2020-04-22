KCLR Live: Wednesday 22nd April 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today we had….

Yvonne Slye from Myshall but living in New South Wales, she’s teaching primary school children in the Australian outback and wants 30 Irish kids to link as pen pals.

We had local TD Jennifer Murnane O Connor on, she says nurses at St Luke’s working in “boiler suits” as there is a shortage of PPE and nurses are terrified going home to small children.

Dr Tadhg Crowley was on discussing Community hubs, private hospitals and covid numbers.

Also we heard from Anna Marie McHugh from the National Ploughing Championships about this years event and Covid-19.

