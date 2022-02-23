KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 23 February, 2022

On today’s show:

We take to the streets of Carlow to find out what the mood is like with IT Carlow Rag Week 2022 underway.

Eimear joined Sgt Conor Egan and Sgt Peter McConnon on patrol last night and chats to some of the students celebrating their first RAG Week.

Carlow GAA Chair Jim Bolger responds to listener concerns that online tickets are alienating older fans.

Former Fine Gael TD Pat Deering joins us to talk about some of the big stories this week on KCLR Live, including Phil Hogan and the Golfgate scandal and SETU.

Everyone is coming out of hibernation in The National Reptile Zoo. James Hennessy updates us on what the animals have been doing.

James O’Dwyer, a wheelchair user in Carlow, wants to compliment the drivers in Carlow who stop at pedestrian crossings and courtesy crossings.

Sallyanne Brady, Founder of The Irish Menopause tells us about the shortage of HRT and how it is a disaster for women unable to purchase hormonal patches.