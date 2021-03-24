KCLR Live: Wednesday 24th March, 2021

Breast cancer survivor Benny from Bonnettstown shares her story with KCLR Live about how a free breast check saved her life.

Karrell Brennan, mum to Harry, joins us with Paddy McGeoghean from Epilepsy Ireland ahead of “Purple Day” this Friday.

Community Assist, Gardai tell about the latest incidents across Carlow and Kilkenny,

Grace O’Driscoll, Mediator with the Legal Aid Board Family Mediation Service talks about resolving disputes.

John Gladney from Bagenalstown talks to us about his anxiety since Covid and how he now realises it’s not just him.

And Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather is keeping an eye on a mega container ship that is wedged Egypt’s Suez Canal and he’ll tell us what led to last night’s halo moon.