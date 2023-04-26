KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 26th April 2023

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Pete “The Vet” is with us to talk about the positive impact of pets on our well-being. He’ll give us travel advice for those of you who bring your pets on holiday. Half of Irish workers have fallen out of love with their job, a new report finds. We follow Macra on the road to Dublin as they bring their concerns to Government buildings about young farmers. Irish Water answers your questions. Gardaí arrest five people on suspicion of impersonating Gardaí to rob rural homes & more