KCLR Live Wednesday 27th May 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

TJ Reid makes a call for GAA pitches to open for rural residents.

Jim Mulhall explains why a new Tik Tik challenge is dangerous.

Dr Tadgh Crowley answers your medical questions and gives us the latest on Covid-19.

Garda Andy Neill asks listeners to help assist Gardai with these crimes.

The Newpark Fen is the subject of today’s ‘My Local Area’ with two young lads, Michael Frost and Leon Purcell sharing their love of the place.

Part Two:

We hear about the Kilkenny and Carlow students that have made it to today’s national final of the Student Enterprise Programme.

TD Barry Cowen Fianna Fail talks about issues in the news including government formation.

KCLR Live producer Christine Tobin and Eimear pack their bags for an imaginary holiday. But where are they going?

Geraldine Byrne and John Grace talk about Covid-19 restrictions and the Irish Wheelchair Association.