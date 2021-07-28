KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 28 July, 2021

On Wednesday’s show:

We’re chatting to Gina Hetherington – Paws Rescue who has been advertising two positions at their kennels but have yet to receive any applications. Gina is wondering if other employees are experiencing the same problems.

Staying with the topic of employers finding staff, we’re asking Eoin Carey Optimize Recruitment if this is a trend that he has noticed.

Gardaí in Kilkenny and Carlow are looking for your help with criminal incidents that have taken place this week in our Community Assist slot.

With walk-in vaccines soon to be available to over 16’s, we hear from Kate Cassidy, Senior Health Promotion Officer, South East Community Healthcare on where you can go to avail of yours. More details: HERE

Ciara Phelan, Irish Mirror Journalist is chatting to Eimear about recent changes to restrictions around the numbers that can attend weddings.

Caroline Rooney, Jeutonic Bridal Wear joins us to talk about the changes she has had to make to her business during that pandemic and KCLR’s Aisling Kelly shares her recent experience with shopping for her wedding dress online.

Dr Tadhg Crowley, Aryfield Medical Centre joins us to talk about vaccines for the 12-15 year old age group.

Listen Back…