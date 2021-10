On this morning’s KCLR Live:

Property owners have their say, the High Street debate continues as reporter Edwina Grace gets your views, we hear about teachers who inspire Sgt, Peter McConnon appeals for Community Assistance, the family of a Carlow man injured in Canada appeal for help and Dr. Tadhg Crowley gives us a covid catch up, answers your queries and gives his views on Slaintecare.

