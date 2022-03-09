KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 9 March, 2022

On today’s KCLR LIVE:

John Masterson reveals the secret that had a huge impact on his life as he talks about his tell-all book “The Column I Never Wrote”.

Dubliner Alan Moore, Director of the International Office at the National University of Science and Technology in Moscow tells us about attitudes in Russia to the invasion of Ukraine.

Christinia Diyalou updates us on her sister Racheal’s progress in making her way back to Ireland from Sumy.

Paul Shiels, Area Director with the Irish Red Cross says they are now contacting people who have pledged a vacant property or spare room to accommodate Ukrainian Refugees. You can pledge a property at RedCross.ie.

Gardaí appeal for information about an assault on the Castle Road in Kilkenny and find if you have what it takes for the Garda Recruitment Drive.

Focus On Energy Week continues on KCLR Live Focus on Energy Week, in association with Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils, as part of Engineers Week. Dr Ciaran Byrne, SEAI’s National Director Of Retrofit joins us to discuss some of the new schemes announced by SEAI.

Your calls, texts and comments on favourite ingredients and rocketing fuel prices.

Get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.