KCLR LIVE: Wenesday 12 May, 2021

Elaine McGoff, Natural Environment Officer, An Taisce responds to questions over why it’s trying to block the Glanbia cheese factory in south Kilkenny from going ahead.

Planning enforcement issues in Carlow, we hear from Cllr. Fergal Browne.

Community Assist with Kilkenny and Carlow Gardai, we hear of a break in at Castlecomer discovery park and appeal for the public’s help to solve crimes in recent days.

Cailean is out and about in Kilkenny city to find out how many of you are happy with your new haircuts.

It’s International Nurses Day so we celebrate our frontline and chat to local nurses.

Former brewery employee Martin Lalor, responds to Diageo’s announcement of the closure of the Smithwick’s Experience in Kilkenny.

Barrister Marguerite Bolger SC talks to KCLR Live about her lecture on celebrating the roles of barristers in history.

