KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin: Thursday 5th November, 2020 (Full Show)

More than 40 prison officers and staff from the Midlands Prison are self-isolating amid a Covid-19 outbreak at the facility. Governor of the prison, Eddie Mullins discusses the situation at the facility.

Michelle Martin, Policy & Research Manager with the Irish Penal Reform Trust discusses the impact of Covid19 restrictions on the families of prisoners.

Kilkenny has a new festival – Kilkenny Science Week starts this coming Saturday, 7th. Dr. Sheila Donegan, coordinator of the event tells us more.

Polish national, Nina Jaster joins us to discuss riots over abortion bans in the country.

We look State side for the latest in the US Presidential race with a host of local voices.

Chubby Brennan tells us about this year’s Virtual Wellie Race for Castlecomer.

And Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery school on raising chickens and boiling the perfect egg.