KCLR Live: You Have Your Say On High Street

Our Edwina Grace Took to High Street

Ethna Quirke 06/10/2021

The conversation continues around Kilkenny City’s one-way traffic system. We’ve heard a number of voices in recent days – some saying the flow should continue from John’s Bridge, up Rose Inn Street and High Street and forward onto Parliament Street or Bateman Quay.

Others want a return of the two-way while there are calls as well for the removal of vehicles altogether on the main thoroughfare or the establishment of a more shared space.

KCLR News reporter, Edwina Grace hit the street yesterday to talk to some of those who use it the most.

