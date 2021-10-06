KCLR Live: You Have Your Say On High Street

The conversation continues around Kilkenny City’s one-way traffic system. We’ve heard a number of voices in recent days – some saying the flow should continue from John’s Bridge, up Rose Inn Street and High Street and forward onto Parliament Street or Bateman Quay.

Others want a return of the two-way while there are calls as well for the removal of vehicles altogether on the main thoroughfare or the establishment of a more shared space.

KCLR News reporter, Edwina Grace hit the street yesterday to talk to some of those who use it the most.