KCLR Live:Monday 15th February 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

New mum Carrie Haskins shares the heartbreaking story of loosing her mum only weeks after the birth of her little girl.

Nutritional Therapist Elsa Jones shares tips on health home schooling snacks.

Martina McGauran, Manager of Riverdale Nursing Home in Ballon tells us about the delight at receiving the second dose of the Covid19 vaccine this morning.

Motivational Speaker and author of “I’m Fine!” Enda O’Doherty has some words of inspiration.

Monica Hayes has the latest installment of the beautiful “My Home Place” feature in association with Kilkenny County Council, the Heritage Office and Ossory Youth.

KCLR Live producer Ethna Quirke is on a mission to transform her life. Davy Jones of Davy Jones Fitness tells us about his plans for her.