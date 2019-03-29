KCLR meets Carlow & Kilkenny representatives & others at the European Parliament

Each weekday evening on KCLR Sue Nunn presents The Way It Is with a mix of news, current affairs, lifestyle & human interest from 5:30pm to 7pm.

On Wednesday, March 27 Sue & producer Edwina Grace broadcast the programme from the European Parliament in Strasbourg in association with IFAC.

Guests included European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan who’s from Kilkenny:

Commissioner Hogan’s Assistant Claire Langton also took time out for a chat with us about her work, her life on the continent & the involvement in Darkness Into Light in Brussels:

Vice-President of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness had a lot to say, including a tribute to the late John Browne, former Carlow TD:

Her fellow Fine Gael party members & MEPs Seán Kelly & Deirdre Clune also stopped by for some poetry & more:

While there was input too from Independent MEP Marian Harkin:

Karen Coleman‘s no stranger to the European Parliament – she’s editor of EuroParlRadio:

We also caught up with Crosspatrick man Graham Phelan who’s studying in Strasbourg: