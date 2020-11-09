KCLRLive: Monday 9th November, 2020

Senior Psychologist with the HSE, Peadar Maxwell joins us to discuss household conflict during restrictions and resources available to families.

Editor of Air & Travel, Eoghan Corry, chats about Europe’s new traffic light system for foreign travel.

Niall Watters of DigitalWellbeing.ie has on social media usage, productivity and minding our mental health while engaging with technology.

Shane Ross tells us about being “In Bed with the Blue Shirts”.

Spending time with loved ones is the one thing that makes most of us smile – that’s according to a new Specsavers survey. Optometrist Mary McGinley tells us more.

Motivational speaker and author Enda O’ Doherty shares some Monday motivation & inspiration.

It’s 25 years since Jo Jo Dullard was last seen in Moone, Co. Kildare as she tried to make her way back home to Callan from Dublin. Her sister Kathleen Bergin tells us about being a voice for Jo Jo.