Keep Kilkenny Beautiful present their annual awards for 2022

A whole host of prizes were handed out at the annual Keep Kilkenny Beautiful Awards last night.

Among the winners were Kilkenny Lions Club who picked up the Litter Pick Champions Award.

Kilkenny Cycle Tours won the Entrepreneur Award.

Newpark hotel won the award for Best Hospitality and Ormonde St was named the Kilkenny Street of the Year.

Dozens of others were honoured on the night.

You can check out the full list of prizewinners here