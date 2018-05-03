Kieran Mulvihill live on KCLR Drive

Dublin-based Kieran Mulvihill dropped into KCLR Drive on Thursday 3 May.

He’s currently touring with David Keenan and plays The Stables (Mullingar) and Kavanagh’s (Portlaoise) over the May bank holiday weekend.

Hailing from Kerry and dividing his time between psychiatric nursing, recording and touring, Mulvihill released his EP From The Outside Looking In last October.

He dropped into KCLR Drive on Thursday 3 May for live tunes and chats about his own work, songwriting, gig plans, the EP, his inspiration and more over the course of 15-20 minutes.

About Kieran Mulvihill

Kieran’s songs are poetic and observational in nature, with an eye for the cracks in urban life and the constraints of inhabiting a body.

Mulvihill aims to deliver music in its most unadulterated form with an air of optimism thrown in for good measure. Kieran supported the likes of Glen Hansard and Damien Dempsey in recent years.



Find him on Facebook and BandCamp.