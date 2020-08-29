Kildare lockdown could be lifted by Tuesday

The local lockdown in County Kildare may be lifted as early as Tuesday.

It’s the third set of strict measures put in place there, but less than 10 confirmed cases have been reported on both Thursday and Friday this week.

Health officials are due to meet in the coming days to discuss the rules, which are in place until Sunday, September 6th.

Independent TD Cathal Berry believes Kildare will be re-aligned with the rest of the country before that:

“We don’t just take a data point, or a set of figures from 24 hours or 48 hours. We have to see the direction of travel, and it’s very good at the moment. All we have to do is continue to keep a lid on it, and the public have been incredible in that regard. Most likely on Monday or Tuesday we’re gonna go the way of Offaly and Laois and be released from these restrictions. So I’d be very hopeful about early next week.”