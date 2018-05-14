Kilkenny and Carlow restaurants compete for national honours tonight

It’s a big night for the Best eateries in Kilkenny and Carlow as they compete to collect some top national awards.

The Irish Restaurant Awards get underway in Dublin later and prizes will be awarded in various categories.

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino – Truffles Restaurant and Wine Bar, Kilkenny & The Clink Boutique Hotel Carlow

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods – Kernel Bar & Kitchen, Kilkenny & Clashganny house Carlow

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese – Langton House Hotel, Kilkenny & Rachels Garden Cafe at the Arboretum, Carlow

Best ‘Free From’ sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free – Rive Gauche, Kilkenny & Pimento, Carlow

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta – Indique, Kilkenny & Bombay Diner, Carlow

Best Restaurant Manager – Milko Mihaylov of Truffles, Kilkenny & Stephanie Stone of Sha-Roe Bistro, Carlow

Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks – Ristorante Rinuccini, Kilkenny & Mimosa Bar de Tapas, Carlow

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills – Billy Byrnes Bar and Guesthouse, Kilkenny & Carpe Diem, Carlow

Best Cafe sponsored by Illy – Cakeface Patisserie, Kilkenny & Caffé 500, Carlow

Best Customer Service – Ristorante Rinuccini, Kilkenny & Mimosa Bar de Tapas, Carlow

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes – Left Bank, Kilkenny & Dinn Rí, Carlow

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice – Lady Helen Dining Room at Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny & Plum Tree Bistro at Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon – Kernal Bar And Kitchen, Kilkenny & Barrows Keep, Carlow

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets – Ken Harker at Lady Helen Dining Room at Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny & Alan Foley at The Step House Hotel, Carlow

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants – Campagne, Kilkenny & Sha-Roe Bistro, Carlow