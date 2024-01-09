Kilkenny animators in LA to pick up Cartoon Saloon’s first Emmy

Kilkenny animators are in Los Angeles attending yet another awards ceremony.

The Emmys are taking place there with the show set for TV this weekend (13th Jan).

Last month, Cartoon Saloon had been informed they were among the juried winners and would pick up their first Emmy with Almu Redondo nabbing Best Production Design for their Star Wars Visions Screecher’s Reach.



Director Paul Young on “Screecher’s Reach” | Star Wars: Visions Volume 2