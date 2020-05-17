Kilkenny based consultant says it’s time to reopen private hospitals

A local consultant says the government need to look at opening up the private hospitals again.

Dr Stuart Edwards from Aut Even is reminding patients to look for help if they need it.

The HSE effectively took over private hospitals to create extra capacity in case there was a surge in Covid 19 cases but they are mostly empty at the moment.

Speaking to KCLR news Dr Edwards says because we’ve managed to flatten the curve we have to look at bringing all our hospitals back into full use.