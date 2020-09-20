Kilkenny based Irish Lebanese Cultural Foundation to remember lives lost in Beirut

The Kilkenny based Irish Lebanese Cultural Foundation is holding a commemoration ceremony at St Mary’s International garden of Peace in Thurles today to remember all the lives lost and injured in the Beirut blast.

Speaking to KCLR news organiser Guy Jones explained what today’s event will entail, ”we will host Master of ceremony’s opening address, we will observe one minute of silence, prayer, a laying of the wreath and singing of the Lebanese National Anthem. The Lebanese flag will remain a half mast for three days.