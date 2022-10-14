Kilkenny based TaxBack.com says workers should check to see if they’re due a tax refund to help with outstanding bills

Tax bills owed to Revenue over the Pandemic Unemployment Payment are a ‘hangover’ from the lockdowns.

That’s according to Kilkenny-based TaxBack.com, after it emerged almost 300,000 workers who got the PUP or Wage Subsidy assistance haven’t filed a return.

The combined total owed to Revenue is about €219million.

Taxback.com Consumer Tax Manager Marian Ryan, says workers should see if they’re due a tax refund to help with any outstanding bills; “You can review four years at a time so 2020 is the year that there’s going to potentially be under payment for people, but we also have ’18,’19 and 2021 open now for review so they might have refunds for those years which they can offset against it and I suppose it’s really important to remember as well that the Revenue have said that that you’re not going to get a bill tomorrow and pay us €2,500, they’ll reduce your tax credits over the following four years and they’ll offset any refunds as well”.