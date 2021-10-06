Kilkenny based writer of drama Kin says he’s been taken aback by the popularity of the TV series

A Kilkenny-based writer says he’s been taken aback at the popularity of his new TV series.

Peter McKenna is the writer of RTÉ’s popular Sunday night drama ‘Kin’ (watch that here).

The programme tells the story of a fictional Dublin family embroiled in a gangland war.

As well as being shown in Ireland, the programme is also shown weekly on America’s AMC television network which made Breaking Bad.

Peter’s been telling ‘The Way It Is’ that he’s surprised to find that everyone’s talking about it – hear his chat with our Sue Nunn here: