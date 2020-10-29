Kilkenny Bishop among those appealing to Taoiseach for a return to worship

A Kilkenny Bishop is among those who met with the Taoiseach yesterday evening to discuss how the faith community can be protected during the Covid pandemic.

Bishop Dermot Farrell, of the Diocese of Ossory, joined other leaders of the Catholic Church, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, Archbishop Michael Neary and Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly for the discussion with Michael Martin.

Their meeting focused on how current restrictions are affecting the overall health and well-being of the Catholic community.

The Archbishops expressed a great desire to return to worship as soon as possible, noting that the Mass and Sacraments are especially fundamental to their tradition.