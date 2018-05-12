Kilkenny-born co-composer of Ireland’s Eurovision entry says tonight will be very exciting

The Kilkenny co-composer of Ireland’s Eurovision entry says it’s all to play for this evening.

Ryan O’Shaughnessy is representing Ireland in the final tonight with the song ‘Together’ which has become one of the favourites to win the competition.

Mark Caplice who was born in the Castlecomer area, wrote the song along with Ryan.

Speaking to KCLR today, Mark says it’s going to be a really exciting night:

“Anything could happen today. We’re just thrilled to have gotten where we are. The buzz of the country and the support has been absolutely amazing.

“We’re just taking in every moment and loving it all. It’s a huge, huge deal. The Eurovision is monstrous over here! And everyone is really, really getting behind us so I just want to say thanks.

“But if you can, text your families overseas and tell them to vote for song number 24!”

Have a look at Ryan’s semi-final performance here: