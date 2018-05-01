Kilkenny city centre building sells for €1.6m

A landmark building in Kilkenny City centre has been sold for €1.6m.

The corner premises at the junction of High street and Rose Inn Street facing onto the Parade had a guide price of €1.1m.

After a lot of interest and competitive bidding from the floor it went for a final figure of 1.6 million in a public auction by Savills and Sherry Fitzgerald John Rohan.

101 high St. was sold with sitting tenants Ladbrokes and Swans Chinese Restaurant and the rents come to over €150,000 a year.