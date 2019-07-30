Kilkenny business woman says combining retail space & online selling works well if done right

Retailers shouldn’t fear online but embrace it – that’s according to one local business woman.

Monica Duggan from Willie Duggan Lighting in Kilkenny was among those invited to a meeting yesterday to discuss challenges & solutions to the recent spate of enterprise closures.

Ms Duggan says her outlet did extensive research into retail unit versus online selling & found that both work well together if done right.

At the same gathering it was also suggested that a position be created for a Town Architect with an overseeing eye for the city centre while the issue of free parking arose again – the council executive has already shut down giving shoppers a free hour claiming it would cost in the region of €600,000 a year while fans of the idea argue that the long-term benefits would far out-weigh such a loss.

Meanwhile as all the talk of closures has been happening one local business is preparing to open its doors this week.

Tiempo Tapas and Wine Bar will open up on Friday at the Parade in the city.

They’ve taken over the unit that was previously occupied by Willoughbys cafe that shut in recent months.