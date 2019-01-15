Kilkenny businesses encouraged to become more age friendly

The Age Friendly Business Recognition Programme has been launched in Kilkenny.

It’s predicted that there will be 1.4 million people aged 65 and over by 2041, with the group making up 22% of the total population.

Today the local age friendly steering committee began inviting enterprises across the city & county to become accredited age-friendly businesses. For this each would nominate a champion to undergo some training.

The initiative has the backing of leading agencies including Kilkenny Chamber. Its President Marion Acreman says you don’t have to be a member of that organisation to take part and that she’s seen the benefits in her day-to-day job at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.

She told KCLR News “the whole concept of being age friendly improves your business for every age of customer, it’s something that we did in our own business at MacDonagh Junction three years ago & we found we’ve been reaping the benefits as a result”.

Interested businesses are invited to sign up to this free programme by Thursday 31st January by contacting Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce on 056 7752767 or by emailing [email protected]