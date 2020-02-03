Kilkenny/Carlow group meet outgoing Minister for people with Disabilities

A group of local people with intellectual disabilities have been outlining the obstacles they face to an outgoing government minister.

Finian McGrath, Junior Minister for Disability was in Kilkenny at the weekend to attend a workshop of the Social Ability Kilkenny and Carlow Group.

They told him that there needs to be greater understanding and awareness.

Paul Crilly is one of the organisers and he’s told KCLR News, Minister McGrath was receptive and offered for them to come to Leinster House for a meeting before the new Government is voted in.