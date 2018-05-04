Kilkenny & Carlow included in new funding for flood-relief schemes

No exact timeline has yet been given, but Inistioge, Thomastown and Graiguenamanagh will all be benefiting from a new €1billion flood-relief scheme.

Freshford and Ballyhale will also be getting defensive work done against any future floods as part of the government’s 10-year plan.

The €20 million relief scheme that was installed in Carlow Town a number of years ago will also be expanded to include the River Burrin, Knocknagee Stream and the Castleoaks area.

Leighlinbridge will be included too.