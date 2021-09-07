Kilkenny & Carlow students to get first round CAO offers today

The first round of CAO college offers will be issued later.

More than 2 thousand students that sat the Leaving Cert across Carlow and Kilkenny got their results last week.

This afternoon, those that applied for a college place will find out what course they’re invited to start soon and they have until 3 o’clock next Monday to accept or reject it.

Gemma Lawlor’s the Career Guidance Teacher at Tyndall College Carlow says it’s important that everybody knows of the changes to the offering system this year:

“Just to be clear that the offers will not be made until 2pm which is a change from what we usually get.

She says the offers will be “available online- you can log on to cao.ie or you will get an email or a text, if you signed up to email and text with regard to that offer”

And for those who are a bit thrown by what they are offered Gemma says it’s important to talk it through:

“Sometimes life throws you curveballs, unexpected. And that’s part of life itself. Sometimes it’s a better route to take”.