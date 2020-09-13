Kilkenny Castle awarded a Trip Advisor People’s Choice Award

Kilkenny Castle is ranked within the top 10 % of tourist attractions worldwide.

The destination has been awarded a Trip Advisor People’s Choice Award.

It was based on the reviews from the thousands of international visitors who visited the castle. Before the pandemic, only 30% of visitors to the castle were Irish.

The Castle’s Supervisor Guide, Maelle Champenois says the recognition means a lot to them: ”It’s a great honour and is based upon feedback from the people who travel here and visit the castle.”