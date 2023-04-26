Kilkenny Castle is tops among the country’s OPW visitor attractions

Kilkenny Castle is the top OPW visitor attraction in the country where people have to pay in.

And the Castle Park is in the top three free sites.

The iconic local site is more popular than Dublin Castle, the Rock Of Cashel, Kilmainham Gaol and the Kennedy Arboretum which make up the top five paid attractions on the Office of Public Works’ books.

While only St Stephen’s Green and the Phoenix Park vistor centre in Dublin had more visitors than the local grounds and Parlands.

There were half a million more visits to Kilkenny Castle and Park in 2022 than the previous year with a total tallly of over 1-million-440-thousand.