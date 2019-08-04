Kilkenny Castle Parklands tops list of Fáilte Ireland’s most visited free sites in Ireland
Kilkenny Castle Parklands has – for the first time – topped the list of the most visited free-to-enter attractions in Ireland.
Fáilte Ireland has today published the list of the top visitor attractions in the country for 2018.
As always, the Guinness Storehouse has come up trumps on the list of fee-charging attractions with 1.74 million people.
Last month KCLR revealed Kilkenny Castle Grounds had a record almost 800,000 visitors during the year.
It’s come in just ahead of the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin to clinch the top spot on the non-fee-charging list.
Overall, the top ten fee-charging attractions during 2018 were:
- Guinness Storehouse – 1,736,156 (visitors)
- Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience – 1,580,000
- Dublin Zoo – 1,230,145
- Book of Kells – 1,057,642
- Tayto Park – 700,000
- St Patrick’s Cathedral – 627,199
- Kylemore Abbey & Garden – 561,657
- Muckrose House – 550,649
- Powerscourt House Gardens and Waterfall – 472,523
- Blarney Castle & Gardens – 460,000
Ireland’s top ten ‘free to enter’ attractions for 2018 were:
- Kilkenny Castle Parklands2 – 799,032
- The National Gallery of Ireland3 – 775,491
- Glendalough Site – 732,824
- National Botanic Gardens – 655,609
- Castletown House Parklands – 642,278
- Irish Museum of Modern Art – 505,891
- Doneraile Park – 490,000
- National Museum of Ireland – Archaeology, 466,038
- Farmleigh House Estate – 389,932
- Battle of the Boyne/Oldbridge Est – 355,608
Kilkenny Castle Parklands introduced a new counter system mid-2017. This system collected visitor numbers for a 12-month period for the first time in 2018.