Kilkenny Castle Parklands tops list of Fáilte Ireland’s most visited free sites in Ireland

Kilkenny Castle Parklands has – for the first time – topped the list of the most visited free-to-enter attractions in Ireland.

Fáilte Ireland has today published the list of the top visitor attractions in the country for 2018.

As always, the Guinness Storehouse has come up trumps on the list of fee-charging attractions with 1.74 million people.

Last month KCLR revealed Kilkenny Castle Grounds had a record almost 800,000 visitors during the year.

It’s come in just ahead of the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin to clinch the top spot on the non-fee-charging list.

Overall, the top ten fee-charging attractions during 2018 were:

Guinness Storehouse – 1,736,156 (visitors) Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience – 1,580,000 Dublin Zoo – 1,230,145 Book of Kells – 1,057,642 Tayto Park – 700,000 St Patrick’s Cathedral – 627,199 Kylemore Abbey & Garden – 561,657 Muckrose House – 550,649 Powerscourt House Gardens and Waterfall – 472,523 Blarney Castle & Gardens – 460,000

Ireland’s top ten ‘free to enter’ attractions for 2018 were:

Kilkenny Castle Parklands2 – 799,032 The National Gallery of Ireland3 – 775,491 Glendalough Site – 732,824 National Botanic Gardens – 655,609 Castletown House Parklands – 642,278 Irish Museum of Modern Art – 505,891 Doneraile Park – 490,000 National Museum of Ireland – Archaeology, 466,038 Farmleigh House Estate – 389,932 Battle of the Boyne/Oldbridge Est – 355,608

Kilkenny Castle Parklands introduced a new counter system mid-2017. This system collected visitor numbers for a 12-month period for the first time in 2018.