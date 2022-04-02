Kilkenny Chamber President says we can’t expect Ukrainian refugees to stay in hotels long term

A large number of families fleeing the Russian invasion have already been staying at hotels in Carlow and Kilkenny but much more are expected as the war continues.

Various appeals have been made locally for donation of supplies to help the people who’ve arrived with little more than the clothes on their back.

Colin Ahern is the General Manager of the Ormonde in Kilkenny city – he says they want to help as much as possible but longer-term solutions needs to be found:

“We’re built for short terms stays and that’s what we do. Hotels in Kilkenny and Carlow have already made pledges to the hotel federation, the department of children, the local authority, to make rooms available for people but it can really only be for short term lets because that’s all we’re really built and designed to do.”

“Really as a society from a business point of view, from the chamber and from the hospitality industry, we’re all going to have to work closely together to find a solution.”