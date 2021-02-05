Kilkenny City bus has its windows smashed AGAIN

The Kilkenny city bus has had its windows smashed for the second time in less than a month.

A rock was thrown through a side window of the vehicle as it drove along the Hebron Road yesterday (Thursday), while three passengers were on board.

It happened on the Hebron Road at around 3.30pm.

It follows a similar disturbance just three weeks ago, on January 11th, when Gardaí reported an unknown object was pelted at the City Direct bus. (More on that here)

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Kilkenny City Garda Station.