Kilkenny city car-park revenue won’t be ring-fenced for city alone

A move to keep the revenue collected from Kilkenny city car-parks for the city area alone has been rejected.

A special meeting was held yesterday afternoon for members of the Kilkenny municipal district to vote on the motion brought forward by Councillor David Fitzgerald.

He had argued that the 2.4 million euro in revenue that’s brought from these car-parks annually should be ring-fenced for the city.

But only one other councillor agreed with him and the motion was defeated.

The money will continue to be distributed for projects around the entire county.