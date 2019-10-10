Kilkenny city hotel looks to build on more rooms

A Kilkenny City hotel is looking to more than double its room offering with a major new expansion.

Auburn Ventures Limited, which trades as the Kilkenny Inn Hotel is requesting planning permission to build a four-storey plus penthouse building.

It would be an extension of their existing building, which currently offers 30 guestrooms.

If it gets the go-ahead, this new development would give them an additional 75 rooms across the ground, first, second, and third floors, and a co-working lounge on the penthouse level.

There would also be a café with an outdoor covered terrace area, set back from the street.

They’re looking as well for an adjustment of existing car parking spaces, a landscaped central courtyard, a rooftop plant area, and a set-down area at the front of the proposed building on St. Canice’s Place.

A decision is expected to be made on the 28th of November.