Kilkenny City trader: One-way traffic chaos damaging business

Kilkenny’s new one-way traffic system is damaging local business according to a city tader.

Ethel Murphy Corr, owner of Tip Top Toes says that traffic was so bad in the city centre over the weekend that people no longer want to travel in for their shopping.

The one-way system came into place on Friday for High Street, Rose Inn Street and Ormonde Street,

to allow more space for social distancing in the city centre.

But Ethel says customers have already been cancelling appointments with her.

Despite the strong public reaction though, the local authority says the one-way system is serving its purpose.

The County Council’s Director of Services Tim Butler says social distancing was succesful under the new system.