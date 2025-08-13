A number of children have been left disappointed with the temporary closure of Kilkenny city’s main playground.

The facility on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle is hugely popular with locals and visitors alike.

However, it shut on Monday for four days while essential maintenance is being carried out.

Added to that, due to essential conservation works both the Blue Bedroom and the Chinese Bedroom within the castle will not be open to visitors today and tomorrow (Wednesday 13th & Thursday 14th August).

Meanwhile, the playground in Callan has had a bit of a face lift having been painted in recent days.