“Competing in the Olympics can create financial difficulties for some athletes”, that’s the view of a local man who will be representing Ireland at this summer’s games in Paris.

Jeremy Duncan, who graduated from Kilkenny College in 2012, was named recently as a member of the Irish men’s Hockey Team heading to the Olympics, and made his comments on the KCLR Daily this morning.

While noting that there are supports available to athletes who take time away from work, Duncan stated that these are not sufficient to cover the loss in working income, though financial gain is not what drives him to compete.

Speaking to the KCLR Daily Mr Duncan said ” You’re always striving for that big moment and waiting for it to come. Regarding work if you don’t work then you don’t get paid, however it’s a dream to compete and money doesn’t drive me.