Kilkenny community rallies around local man and his daughters after home’s destroyed by fire

The wider Kilkenny community’s been rallying around a local family after their home was destroyed by fire earlier this week.

Three units of Thomastown Fire Brigade are said to have attended the scene in Inistioge on Monday night.

It’s understood the local man had just set up the Christmas tree for his two daughters and stepped outside for a short time when the blaze took hold, burning it and its contents down within 11 minutes.

Amy Oakey’s a family friend and organised a fundraiser on gofundme which has already yielded close to €9,000.

She’s been telling KCLR News the family’s had had a tough 2020 with Brian Malone already losing his wife, father and a friend before the loss of his home.

Amy adds though that the wider Kilkenny community’s been rallying around to assist and many items have been donated or offered in a bid to help.

