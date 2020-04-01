Kilkenny company Intosport get the go ahead to manufacture protective equipment for frontline staff during Covid-19

Local company IntoSport are now ready to manufacture protective equipment for frontline staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Castlecomer business has secured materials and HSE approval and they now expect to have their first batch of scrubs ready by tomorrow (Thursday).

They are not for private sale at the moment but if you want to find out more you can contact [email protected]

Intosport’s Jonny Dowling says they are already experiencing high demand.

He told KCLR “We’ve already orders, fairly large orders in the pipeline and a lot of calls, people asking for more information on it but if there is any nursing home or residential homes that will be in need of them, if they just send their details we’ll get back to them”.