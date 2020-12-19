Kilkenny company recognised at Deloitte’s 2020 Fast 50 Technology Awards

Kilkenny company recognised at the Deloitte’s 2020 Fast 50 Technology Awards.

Everseen in Cork took the top spot in what’s considered one of Ireland’s foremost technology award programmes.

Dublin based Webio and Flipdish took second and third places respectively in what is a ranking of the country’s 50 fastest-growing tech enterprises based on revenue growth over the last four years.

This year marks 21 years of the programme celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland’s indigenous technology sector.

TransferMate Global Payments in Kilkenny was among 32 businesses in Leinster, 11 from Ulster and eight from Munster featured this year.

Announcing the winners David Shanahan, Partner, Deloitte said “Every year at the Fast 50 Awards, we celebrate the incredible innovation and entrepreneurship displayed by Irish tech companies and the immense contribution they make to our economy. It is inspiring to see the countless examples of companies who, over the last year, have demonstrated resilience, innovated, adapted and thrived in the face of uncertainty and new challenges. From FlipDish – who have provided their restaurant customers with online ordering solutions to help them survive – to Glofox – who have developed virtual offerings for gyms to help us all stay fit and healthy, from the safety of our own homes – Irish tech companies have truly outdone themselves this year. Special congratulations to Everseen, who have hit the top rank on the Fast 50 shortlist on their first appearance, with phenomenal growth over the past four years.”

He adds “We’re delighted to be supporting and recognising these companies through the Fast 50 Technology Awards programme. Over the last 21 years, the Fast 50 has become the benchmark of success for Irish tech companies.”

Details of the final Technology Fast 50 ranking are available to download at www.fast50.ie.