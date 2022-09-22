Kilkenny company win machine of the year at National Ploughing Championships

A Kilkenny company has picked up a prize in Ratheniska.

IAM agricultural machinery in the Hebron Industrial Estate won new machine of the year this morning at the event.

The award is for their Farmdroid FD20 product – an automatic seeding and weeding robot.

Pat Kenny from IAM told KCLR they are delighted with the recognition:

“It’s huge to be recognised for the product we’re now distributing in Ireland. It gives us a lot of prestige and awareness within the customer base”