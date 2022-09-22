KCLR News

Kilkenny company win machine of the year at National Ploughing Championships

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke22/09/2022

A Kilkenny company has picked up a prize in Ratheniska.

IAM agricultural machinery in the Hebron Industrial Estate won new machine of the year this morning at the event.

Pat Kenny and Eddie Pederson of IAM Hebron Industrial Estate, Kilkenny

The award is for their Farmdroid FD20 product – an automatic seeding and weeding robot.

Pat Kenny from IAM told KCLR they are delighted with the recognition:

“It’s huge to be recognised for the product we’re now distributing in Ireland. It gives us a lot of prestige and awareness within the customer base”

 

