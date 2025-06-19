Kilkenny County Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick has praised the local Climate Action Team for their ongoing work in supporting community and household efforts to reduce carbon emissions and embrace sustainability.

Speaking after their recent monthly council meeting, Cllr. Fitzpatrick welcomed a comprehensive presentation from Claire Pendergast, who leads the Climate Action Team for the county. He commended her for her proactive approach, particularly her efforts in engaging with communities across Kilkenny and developing vital resources to help groups access support.

Among the key developments is the release of a detailed climate grants booklet, which outlines all available local and national funding streams for climate-related projects. The booklet includes contact information, guidance, and descriptions of schemes designed to support everything from building upgrades to renewable energy systems.

“This is a very comprehensive resource, and it’s a tremendous piece of work by Claire and her team,” said Cllr. Fitzpatrick. “It includes grants from various state agencies and the Council, and will be available in County Hall, area offices, libraries, and on the Kilkenny County Council website.”

He pointed to recent successes in his own area, where Ballyfoyle’s old school and community hall have received funding, with works now underway.

Cllr. Fitzpatrick also confirmed that another round of Climate Action grants will open soon, encouraging community groups to reach out to the Climate Action Team and apply. “These grants are vital for reducing carbon footprints and helping local groups take practical climate action, whether that’s installing solar panels or upgrading heating systems.”

In addition to supporting groups, the Climate Action Team has also developed a household-focused leaflet, offering practical tips and actions that families can take in their own homes to become more climate-conscious. This too will be available both online and in public buildings.

“I’d encourage everyone to engage with the team,” Fitzpatrick added. “There are great people doing great work for their communities, and resources like these are here to support them every step of the way.”

For more information, visit the Kilkenny County Council website or contact your local area office.