Kilkenny Councillor Joe Malone looking for greater recognition of the Defence Forces efforts during Covid-19

A local councillor is calling for greater recognition of the Defence Forces’ efforts in this pandemic.

Kilkenny’s Joe Malone says they are an essential part of the frontline tackling Covid-19, and should be treated as such.

Malone is a former Army man himself, and claims they are often “shortchanged”.

Speaking to KCLR, he expressed concerns about their pay.

“I just hope when all this is over that they will be treated fairly, the same as anybody else, they’re out there on the frontline and I hope they’re treated and get the same amount of money as everybody else on the front line”.

He added “I was in it myself for 30 years myself, it’s a family tradition now, and I just feel that they’ve been short changed over the years, the one thing about the soldiers, they’ll always do their job in a professional manner”.