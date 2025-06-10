Ferrybank’s North Quays transport hub continues to draw scrutiny as local representatives voice concerns over the adequacy of future infrastructure.

Piltown Municipal District Chairman Councillor Pat Dunphy has expressed frustration over the lack of concrete updates regarding parking provisions and the broader transport strategy for the area.

Following a recent site visit, Cllr. Dunphy revealed that only 200 parking spaces are currently planned for the new train station. He emphasised that this number falls significantly short of what will be necessary to accommodate the anticipated rise in bus and rail passengers. “We haven’t got any update, we’ve asked, we’ll have to wait and see what we get,” he stated, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding future provisions.

Adding to concerns, Cllr. Dunphy criticised the decision to restrict the new sustainable bridge to cyclists and pedestrians only, reversing earlier commitments that suggested it would also serve public transport vehicles.

Speaking to KCLR News, the councillor described the current parking situation as “not great,” highlighting that effective planning is crucial to support the expected influx of commuters once the station becomes operational. “There’s a real need for better planning. We need to ensure that the infrastructure matches the scale of the project’s ambitions,” he added.

The North Quays development aims to enhance connectivity in the region, but local representatives are calling for clearer communication and more comprehensive planning to ensure the area’s transport needs are adequately met. As the project progresses, stakeholders await further updates from authorities on how they intend to address these pressing concerns.