Kilkenny County Council has announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at addressing the issue of dog fouling in the community. The “Green Dog Walker” programme encourages responsible dog ownership and aims to reduce littering caused by dog waste.

Under the programme, dog owners will be asked to sign a pledge committing to clean up after their dogs, carry spare waste bags, encourage others to be responsible, and wear a Green Dog Walker high-visibility vest.

Mags Whelan, Environmental Education and Awareness Officer at Kilkenny County Council, spoke to KCLR News about the importance of tackling dog fouling. She stressed that it remains a significant issue in the community and that the programme provides an opportunity for dog owners to lead by example and help keep Kilkenny clean.

The initiative is part of the Council’s ongoing efforts to promote environmental awareness and encourage responsible pet ownership throughout the County.