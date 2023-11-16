Kilkenny County Council open new €6 million housing development

‘Legan Grange’ is a new 25-unit residential development for Kilkenny County Council in Thomastown.

The project was completed on a one-hectare plot of land that had previously been used for agriculture. It included the construction of ten one-bedroom units, ten two-bedroom units, and five three-bedroom units. Some of the units are also wheelchair accessible.

All of the units were designed to ensure that there was no overlooking of neighbouring properties.

The development was situated next to Grennan College and included new A2-rated homes that were built using high-efficiency air-to-water heat sources

Our Sue Nunn was on hand at the official opening to chat to Council officials and also the people involved in delivering the project